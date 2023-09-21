Real-time flowmeters

Biotech Fluidics has extended its family of non-invasive flowmeters for real-time monitoring of liquid flow. The range now includes four discrete devices optimised to operate from nanolitres per minute up to 650 millilitres per minute.

Operating over the flow range 0.01 to 80 µL per minute, with a resolution of 1nl per minute, the Micro Flow Meter is the ideal tool for precise monitoring of extremely low flow rates such as are encountered in UHPLC, LC/MS and micro- /nanoscale bioprocessing applications.

Designed to operate over the range 1µL to 5mL per minute - the HPLC Flow Meter comes pre-calibrated and can be connected inline to continuously measure inline flow rates of liquids from pumps serving HPLC and GPC/SEC systems as well as flow chemistry reactors.

With an extended flow rate range of up to 40 mL/min, the new Semi-Prep Flow Meter is the perfect tool for continuous monitoring and validation of pumps serving both straight and reverse phase preparative HPLC, flash and continuous processing systems as well as bioreactor feed pumps.

Operating up to liquid flow rates of 650mL per minute, with a resolution of 0.02 mL per minute, the new High Flow Meter is an ideal process optimization tool for monitoring preparative chromatographs used to produce larger quantities of pure compounds.

Compact in size, each flowmeter comes with easy-to-use PC software enabling continuous recording, monitoring and storage of measured flow rate data. Operating in real-time, with current flow rate displayed on the integral OLED display, users can spot transient pulsations helping them gain a detailed understanding of the flow stability of the device they are monitoring.