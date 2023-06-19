Rare disease research partnership

PacBio, a leading developer of sequencing solutions, has announced a clinical research study with Radboud University Medical Center (Radboudumc) to explore genetic causes of rare and genetic diseases. Together with Radboud’s Department of Human Genetics, which is one of the largest academic centres for human genetics in Europe, PacBio aims to uncover genetic origins of rare and genetic diseases. The study will also explore the feasibility and cost effectiveness of using PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology as part of routine clinical use.

“We believe this study is designed to make significant discoveries in the field of medical genetics, and we can’t wait to see the results,” said Christian Henry, president and CEO of PacBio. “Currently, the genetic basis of 50% of rare diseases remain unsolved due to lack of accuracy and depth of current testing workflows. We have joined forces with Radboudumc to better understand this critical gap by using our powerful Revio sequencing systems to identify key variants at scale with extraordinary accuracy. This research not only has the potential to help revolutionise patient care for thousands of individuals each year, but we believe it will also deepen our understanding of the practical application of long-read sequencing technology in routine clinical use. Our collaboration with Radboudumc perfectly aligns with their world-class research capabilities, and we’re thrilled to work together to make a real difference in providing answers for families.”

Radboudumc scientists are taking on the challenge of solving some of the most puzzling cases of undiagnosed rare diseases using PacBio’s HiFi long-read sequencing technology for whole genome sequencing (WGS). Despite having undergone all standard-of-care methods, including short-read sequencing, these individuals still need answers. By studying the potential consolidation of standard molecular tests into a clinical workflow with HiFi WGS, the project aims to explore PacBio’s technology as a potential first-line assay, which could pave the way for a more efficient and effective diagnostic process in the future. If successful, we hope to help our customers in revolutionising the current iterative testing workflows that are all too common in practice today.

“We believe the recent advances in throughput and cost brought by the Revio sequencing system will enable Radboudumc to test thousands of samples by long-read WGS all within a single centre,” said Alexander Hoischen, associate professor Genomic Technologies and Immuno-Genomics. “This will allow us to study the potential clinical utility and better understand the health economics of bringing highly accurate HiFi sequencing in a clinical setting on a large scale at Radboudumc. With this advancement in technology, we will maintain our position as one of the world’s most innovative diagnostic centres, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the field of genomics.”