The new MagSi-DNA FFPE kit from AMS Bio enables quick and easy isolation of genomic DNA (gDNA) from mammalian formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue or cell samples.

Developed using proprietary magnetic bead technology, the MagSi-DNA FFPE kit can be used for manual and automated isolation of gDNA from mammalian FFPE tissue or cell samples.

The kit does not require traditional phenol/chloroform extraction or alcohol precipitation steps and also eliminates the need for repeated centrifugation, vacuum filtration or column separations. As a result, following paraffin removal and lysis incubation, the processing time for the preparation of 96 samples is just 40 minutes. The kit has been designed to permit safe handling of potentially infectious samples, and to eliminate sample-to-sample cross-contamination.

Fully compatible with most commercial liquid handling robots, the MagSi-DNA FFPE kit routinely delivers consistently excellent yields of genomic DNA. The obtained high purity DNA can be used directly for many downstream applications including PCR, NGS and many types of enzymatic reaction.

Depending on the user's sample materials, the MagSi-DNA FFPE kit can also be used to isolate and co-purify RNA. If co-purification is required, an additional RNase treatment step has to be integrated in the purification protocol.