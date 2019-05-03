Protection from corrosive vapours

SP Scientific has introduced an updated Vapor Trap - a next-generation cold trap for protecting oil-sealed vacuum pumps, evaporators and dryers from corrosive and harmful vapours that may shorten operating lifetime.

Incorporating a stainless steel chamber with mechanically refrigerated walls, Vapor Trap provides highly efficient vapour trapping without the time-consuming inconvenience, expense and hazard of expendable coolants such as liquid nitrogen or dry ice. As well as being incredibly simple to use and offering superior vapor trapping capabilities, it has been designed to run with minimal operator attention and requires as little as 26.7 x 52.1 x 27.9 cm lab space.

Available in a choice of 2, 4 and 8 litre condenser configurations, and operating down to -90°C, the vapour trap can be used in vapour streams with vacuum pumps up to 250 litres (9 cubic feet) per minute. A new external T type thermocouple feature provides labs with the convenience of remote temperature display and monitoring.

Vapor Trap is available as an entry level manual unit with on/off switch. Alternatively, Titan Trap features an optional microprocessor-controlled version that can automate operation, including system alerts, vacuum pump activation, auto defrost routines, and digital temperature and vacuum displays.