Product helps with whole tissue sample retrieval

The 48-position Ziath Mohawk tube picker from lab products manufacturer Azenta Life Sciences selects and picks wide, heavy, or tall tubes making this system suitable for retrieving individual whole tissue samples from storage.

Mohawk tube selection and picking technology avoids the need for slow and costly robotic systems. The system is able to importing a pick list, selecting comprising larger whole tissue sample in seconds, according to the company.

The product uses forty-eight solenoid pins to enable a specific frozen or thawed sample tube to be raised and selected when a 48-position tube rack is presented according to a pick list from Excel or a LIMS system.

Alternatively specific individual tubes can be manually selected and picked via the user interface.

Individual sample tubes can be picked from a single rack, or users can create a picklist to select tubes across multiple racks.

Pick lists can be created by connecting the Mohawk to a whole-rack reader, such as the Ziath Mirage. The advantage in that case is that destination racks of picked tubes can also be verified for accuracy on the same reader.

Connecting the Mohawk 48 directly to a 2D-barcode scanner for tube confirmation provides extra sample tracking and security.

Operating in this configuration, it is also possible to generate picklists directly from the tube barcodes. For further traceability, a 1D-scanner for reading the rack barcode is included as standard.