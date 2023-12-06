Primary antibody conjugates launched

Life science research solutions specialist Biotium has launched a new range of primary antibody conjugates.

The conjugates are designed to deliver exceptional performance for flow cytometry and are available in a selection of CF dyes, Astral Leap tandem dyes, and PE.

CF Dyes are Biotium's unique fluorescent probes designed to offer exceptional brightness and signal-to-noise according to the company. Astral Leap tandem dyes are Biotium‘s new long Stokes shift dyes and they enhance multiplexing in flow cytometry.

Featuring breakthrough chemical strategies to optimise both the Förster Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET) dye capabilities and conjugation to the fluorescent protein, Astral Leap tandem dyes provide expanded multiplexing options and exceptional signal-to-noise compared with other commercially available tandem dyes. RPE Astral 616 and APC Astrall 13 are currently available for select Biotium Choice antibody conjugates with more tandem dyes on the way.

Biotium Choice primary antibody conjugates are currently available in several widely published clones against common targets including CD3e, CD4, CD8a, CD9, CD16, CD19, CD45, CD63, and CD81. Biotium intends to expand the catalog significantly with more targets, label options, and validated applications.



