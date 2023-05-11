Portable particle counter

Cherwell, specialist in cleanroom microbiology solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and related industries, will be launching a new portable Biofluorescent Particle Counter (BFPC) to the UK and Ireland at the Cleanroom Technology Conference 2023. On 24-25th May Cherwell will introduce the new MicronView BioAerosol Monitoring System (BAMS) which enables the rapid real-time, continuous monitoring of airborne microbes to support EU GMP Annex 1 requirements.

BAMS is a truly portable real-time microbial monitor and Cherwell recognises its value in continuous monitoring, real-time feedback, and trending in sterile medicinal product manufacturing environments detailed in the 2022 Annex 1 revision. The certified ISO particle detector uses laser induced fluorescence to detect Active Fluorescent Units (AFU) and count viable microbes without need for culturing. The introduction of the BAMS rapid microbial monitoring (RMM) system means Cherwell now offers a complete environmental monitoring (EM) portfolio to meet all cleanroom microbiology needs.

“As an EM expert, we ensure that we can discuss and offer the best solution to help our customers meet stringent sterile medicinal product manufacturing standards. Adding the MicronView BAMS to our specialist product portfolio means that we can advise and offer our customers an RMM option if they feel it is appropriate for their particular EM needs,” said Emma Millburn at Cherwell. “With BAMS, which can enable early detection applications, sitting alongside our other viable microbial detection and identification products, this means that we are a true solution provider for all cleanroom microbiology EM requirements.”

Cherwell is exclusively introducing and distributing the new MicronView BAMS within the UK and Ireland. As a new RMM technology it can provide a complementary tool to traditional culture-based methods. Lightweight at just 5.8Kg with a large touchscreen useable with latex gloves, BAMS can be easily used in many critical locations to deliver continuous, real-time results without need for staining or reagents for up to 6 hours while on battery power.

“MicronView is thrilled to add Cherwell as our business partner covering the UK and Ireland. Their experience and reputation within the industry is outstanding and we know they will drive the market for our exceptional product line. In particular, they will be meeting the demand for a modern class of instruments designed to support requirements in the newly revised Annex 1,” said Jamie Diamond, Director, MicronView.