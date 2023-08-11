Personalised cancer treatment collaboration

DoMore Diagnostics, a leader in digital pathology AI algorithms for outcome prediction, has announced a new collaboration aimed at improving personalised treatment for colorectal cancer patients in the USA. Under this retrospective testing agreement, the Ohio State University will implement and validate DoMore Diagnostics' Histotype Px Colorectal digital biomarker in a group of US patients to determine whether the test can help guide real-life decisions for patients with stage II and stage III colorectal cancer.

Histotype Px Colorectal is an advanced deep learning algorithm that analyses digital histology slides, identifying patients who may or may not benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Data previously published in The Lancet and Lancet Oncology showed the test can accurately predict survival outcomes in colorectal cancer patients.

The Histotype Px Colorectal was developed to provide clinicians with valuable information to guide personalised treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes.

"Digital biomarkers with deep learning to analyse histology images and predict patient outcomes are an exciting new frontier of medicine. To improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary side effects for cancer patients, we need a way to quickly identify high- and low-risk patients and guide personalised treatment," said Dr. Giovanni Lujan, a pathologist with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. He also serves as an associate professor with the Ohio State College of Medicine.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer and the second leading cause of cancer related death. Patients in stage II and III undergo surgery to eradicate the cancer and adjuvant chemotherapy is commonly prescribed to reduce the risk of relapse, however it comes with significant side effects and only benefits a minority of patients. As such, there is a large medical need for biomarkers that can guide personalised treatment decisions. Histotype Px Colorectal aims to address these challenges by analysing the unique histological features of each patient's tumour.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Ohio State University to bring our biomarker to US patients," said Dr Torbjørn Furuseth, CEO and Co-Founder of DoMore Diagnostics. "By collaborating with a leading medical institution such as Ohio State, we are able to collect data to further validate our method to improve the care for colorectal cancer patients and support our efforts to bring Histotype Px to the US market."