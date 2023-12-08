PCR plates includes new colours

Azenta Life Sciences has extended its Framestar 96-well skirted PCR plate to include purple, blue, clear, green, red, black and white colours. This enables easy visual identification in multi-user labs.

The plate can be used in pathology, molecular diagnostics, or an academic lab and being able to assign a colour for each user, or for each assay type or source will help improve PCR sample scheduling. With coloured plates it is easy to see whose samples are running and who still needs time on the thermocycler.

Manufactured from virgin polymer, free from DNase, RNase, human genomic DNA, and endotoxin/pyrogen, the uniform ultra-smooth polypropylene tubes in the PCR plates ensure optimum PCR and real-time (RT-qPCR) results, according to the company.

Designed for low volume PCR, with reaction volumes below 20µl, the low-profile wells of this plate are shorter than ‘standard’ profile wells, thereby decreasing the ‘dead space’ between the heated lid of the thermal cycler and the sample in the well. This eliminates condensation forming on the side wall of the tubes, preventing reduction in PCR volume, and increasing the efficiency of the reaction.

The rigid polycarbonate frame of the FrameStar 96-well PCR plate provides enhanced mechanical stability eliminating warping and distortion during PCR and making it ideal for use with robotic systems. In addition, the thermal stability of the plate frame enables seal integrity, minimal sample evaporation and improved consistency in PCR results.

The skirted PCR plate is available with options including barcoding, ethylene oxide sterilization treatment, extra rigid skirt for use with robotic system and an ultra-low DNA binding option for sensitive applications that require maximum DNA recovery.