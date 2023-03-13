PCR automation solution

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched its new digital PCR research solution, the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q AutoRun dPCR suite. The digital PCR system is designed to enable lab automation and reduce overheads without sacrificing consistency, flexibility and ease-of-use.

The new suite combines the advanced QuantStudio Absolute Q dPCR system’s technology with the intelligent lab automation of the Thermo Scientific Spinnaker microplate robot and multi-plate analysis for large batch samples.

This automated and high throughput solution will support biopharma and molecular research customers to accelerate time to market of novel therapeutics and bring high sample testing capabilities across drug discovery research and development, oncology, Transplant Dx and other molecular research applications while advancing lab productivity with minimal hands-on and operator time.

The AutoRun is built around the the QuantStudio Absolute Q digital PCR system, Themo Fisher’s digital PCR solution for simple and absolute nucleic acid quantification. With flexible instrument configurations and intelligent automation that supports up to 72 hours of hands-free operation, the AutoRun delivers efficient high-throughput multiplex analysis with a streamlined walk-away workflow.