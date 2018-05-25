Partnership for breast cancer testing

Agendia and Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory have announced a partnership to market the MammaPrint Breast Cancer Risk of Recurrence test and the BluePrint Molecular Subtyping test to physicians across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Myanmar.

In total, almost 25,000 women in these markets will be diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Under the terms of the agreement, physicians in these markets can now send their patients' samples, via Angsana, for testing at Agendia's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Irvine, California.

MammaPrint analyses 70 genes most associated with breast cancer recurrence and provides a binary result to identify women with early-stage breast cancer who are at a genomic Low or High Risk for distant metastasis within five years. BluePrint analyses 80-genes which classify breast cancer into functional molecular subtypes, each with marked differences in long-term outcome and response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

These tests provide essential information to aid physicians in making informed and personalized treatment management decisions which can reduce the risk of potential overtreatment and the associated side effects to provide the best outcome for that patient.

Chris Barbazette, Chief Commercial Officer at Agendia said: "South East Asia represents a significant growth opportunity for Agendia and a commercial priority for the company. With their extensive experience in molecular diagnostics and regional insight, Angsana is an ideal partner as we continue to build our presence in this rapidly-evolving market. We are seeing increasingly more physicians and patients in these countries recognising the clinical utility of gene expression testing in tailoring the treatment management of breast cancer. Working with Angsana we can most effectively serve these requests, improving access to the practice-changing benefits of the MammaPrint and BluePrint tests."