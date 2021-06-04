Optimised tube plate

BioChromato has developed an enzyme assay product - the Rapid Tube Plate 600 (TP-600) - that is helping deliver outstanding results in in vitro metabolic stability studies.

The TP-600 is manufactured from ultra-pure polypropylene that does not contain any enzyme inhibitors such as EDTA or other contaminants that may degrade assay results. In addition, the TP-600 is guaranteed to be Human DNA, DNase and RNase free. Used with a BioChromato aluminium heating block the TP-600 is designed to provide superior thermal distribution between and in individual tube plate wells ensuring high consistency in results after incubation.

With a wide operating range of -80°C to +130°C the integrity of the TP-600 is unaffected by cryogenic storage or autoclave sterilisation at 121°C.

The product's ANSI/SLAS compliant footprint and large 600 µL capacity per well provides the flexibility for this enzyme assay tube plate to be used in both manual and automated applications including pharmacokinetic assays, metabolic stability studies, high throughput screening and cold storage.