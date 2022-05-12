Novel preclinical MRI magnets

At the ISMRM 2022 conference, Bruker announced the launch of innovative 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla conduction-cooled Maxwell magnets for its preclinical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems portfolio. Following the success of its BioSpec Maxwell 3 Tesla model, the new range of Maxwell 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla magnets eliminates the need for liquid helium or nitrogen refills, while offering high-field sensitivity and resolution for advanced preclinical MRI and PET/MR research.

The new BioSpec Maxwell MRI portfolio incorporates high-performance technology into easy to use systems for a range of preclinical applications, with simplified siting, installation and maintenance, as typically no building modifications are necessary. The systems offer a small-footprint and low maintenance that combines touchscreen ease of use with full MR imaging flexibility.

Preclinical imaging for non-invasive in vivo imaging on small rodents provides researchers with high spatial and temporal resolution in research applications including oncology, neurology, cardiology and infectious diseases. The high stability of Bruker MRI systems creates sharp and clean images, critical when examining minuscule areas in high-resolution anatomical imaging of mouse brains, or when performing functional MRI (fMRI).

The magnet technology features reliable supervision with multiple built-in sensors. In the event of a power outage or cooling disruption the magnets remain at field for a minimum of six hours, and can be auto-cooled and auto-charged via push button operation.

Dr Tim Wokrina, MRI product manager at Bruker PreClinical Imaging Division, said: “We have achieved a significant milestone in preclinical MRI technology, expanding its benefits to a wider range of medical and pharmaceutical research to drive scientific and therapeutic advancement.”

Dr Wulf I. Jung, president of Bruker BioSpin’s PreClinical Imaging Division, added: “The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing pressure to bring new drugs to market faster and more cost-effectively. Contract research organisations are striving for best-in-class solutions in a small footprint. Our new Biospec Maxwell MRI series does not require specialised lab infrastructure and offers compact, light-weight and easy-to-install systems for preclinical MRI or PET/MR studies.”

The new Maxwell conductively cooled magnet technology is available at three field strengths for different requirements: 3 Tesla, 7 Tesla, and 9.4 Tesla, all with 17cm bore diameter, high-performance gradient systems, and options to add a PET accessory for PET/MR research.