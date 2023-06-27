Novel antibody labelling kits

Biotium, a leading provider of innovative life science solutions has announced the release of its latest product, Mix-n-Stain CF dye IgM antibody labelling kits. The new kits enable researchers to easily obtain high-performance fluorescent IgM conjugates with minimal hands-on time with no purification after labelling.

IgM antibodies offer advantages over IgG antibodies due to their increased avidity. However, traditional methods for conjugation of IgG antibodies are frequently ineffective for optimal labelling of IgM antibodies due to differences in the immunoglobulin structures. Recognising this roadblock, Biotium has successfully optimised the reaction conditions and developed Mix-n-Stain CF dye IgM antibody labelling kits to address this issue.

With these kits, researchers can now label 25 ug or 100 ug of their IgM antibody in as little as 15-30 minutes, ensuring efficient and rapid experimental workflows. These kits offer convenience, with less than 30 seconds of hands-on time required, saving valuable laboratory resources.

The new kits are available in a selection of 8 CF dyes and FITC. CF dyes are Biotium’s fluorescent dyes designed to provide superior brightness and photostability compared to other commercially available fluorescent dyes.

"We are excited to introduce the Mix-n-Stain CF dye IgM antibody labelling kits to the scientific community," says Dr. Lori Roberts, director of Bioscience at Biotium. "This technology provides a new and simple solution to the longstanding challenge of IgM conjugation. We believe these kits will provide researchers with more flexibility in panel design for immunofluorescence and flow cytometry."