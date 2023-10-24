Non-invasive flow meter

The Micro Flow Meter from Biotech Fluidics is a new device designed to continuously monitor ultra-low fluidic flows in real-time.

Optimised to operate over the 100nl to 80 µL/minute flow range, with a high resolution of 1nl / minute, the Micro Flow Meter is the ideal tool for monitoring the consistency of UHPLC, LC/MS, high precision flow cytometry and micro- /nanoscale fluidics applications.

At the heart of the product is a high-resolution thermal flow sensor that is extremely accurate and sensitive. The flow meter is compatible with almost any solvent and being non-invasive guarantees the unperturbed operation of your whole fluidic system.

Users can continuously monitor fluidic flows in their system and get pump performance diagnostics at the same time.

This easy-to-use device includes a software app that continuously reports average plus minimum and maximum flow values. Variable integration times make it easy also to monitor for flow pulsation as well as drift in a fluidic system.

Compact in size, each Biotech Micro Flow Meter comes with easy-to-use PC software enabling continuous recording, monitoring, and storage of measured flow rate data. All flow data captured is automatically stored in files that can be processed later using almost any commercial data analysis package.