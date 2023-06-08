Nitrogen generator launched

Peak Scientific has launched its newest nitrogen gas generator, Horizen 24. Designed for single quad LC-MS, Horizen 24 is a solution designed to save laboratories money, space and environmental impact without compromising on gas quality and reliability.

Peak has introduced a range of proprietary technologies to create its most efficient nitrogen generator to date. Features include brushless compressors that reduce power consumption by over 50%, two-stage active moisture safeguard reduces the risk of moisture entering the gas stream, and heat optimisation technology to protect membrane from water droplets enhancing performance and reliability in the gas stream. The product also houses advanced multi-stage purification to produce ultra-dry, high purity nitrogen gas for LC-MS analysis.

With demand growing,the company set out to manufacture the most energy-efficient nitrogen generator in the smallest footprint. Using over 50% less energy, the Horizen 24 can save labs on power consumption and with 55% less heat, air conditioning costs can be reduced. The system can also help labs to minimise their operational carbon footprint compared to cylinders and equivalent generator models.

