NGS research partnership

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has announced a collaboration agreement with Pillar Biosciences, which develops and distributes IVD & RUO NGS testing solutions based on its proprietary SLIMamp technology to help localise patient testing and optimize the selection of precision therapies for cancer patients.

Pillar Biosciences will develop a series of applications for use on the Biomek NGeniuS library preparation system as part of the agreement. Launched in June of 2022, the NGeniuS system continues to gain a solid following in research thanks to its open-chemistry concept, user-friendly software, and Dynamic DeckOptix System which reduces errors by identifying misplaced labware.

The application development partnership is initially focused on five commercially-available, solid tumour liquid biopsy and hematology panels from Pillar Biosciences: oncoReveal Myeloid; oncoReveal Solid Tumor v2; oncoReveal Multi-Cancer plus CNV; oncoReveal Solid Tumor 22 Gene; and oncoReveal Core LBx.

“Enabling customers to achieve pioneering research breakthroughs is paramount to what we do each and every day at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences,” said Ewan Grant, Senior Director of Liquid Handling and Genomics Product Management. “We are elated that Pillar Biosciences has put their trust in us to deliver a minimal hands-on time solution that removes the burden of slow and grueling manual library preparation, and we look forward to what will be achieved to further accelerate answers in cancer research.”

“The complexity and costs associated with NGS testing are still barriers to broader adoption. A key advantage for Pillar Biosciences is our streamlined single tube, one-day NGS workflow,” said Randy Pritchard, CEO of Pillar Biosciences. “Combining the simplicity of our NGS library preparation technology with the automation capabilities of the Biomek NGeniuS System will significantly reduce error, assay costs, and hands-on time, helping ensure more oncology researchers get the results they need faster, with lower costs and greater efficiency.”

The application from Pillar Biosciences specifically designed for the Biomek NGeniuS System will be available to customers via a first-of-its-kind electronic application library.