NGS portfolio expands

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT) has expanded its SureSeq portfolio with a complete library preparation solution for hybridisation-based target capture in NGS, making its excellent coverage uniformity and expertise even more accessible. As well as updating and refining the library preparation workflow, including the addition of automation support, OGT's SureSeq NGS Library Preparation Kit now includes a new, ready-to-use hybridisation and wash buffer that further simplifies this key step.

NGS is increasingly employed as a central technology in scientific and medical research, and as such, NGS data quality is of the utmost importance. Library preparation for targeted sequencing can be performed using either hybridisation or amplicon technology. While amplicon methods are often faster, it is widely accepted that hybridisation produces superior data quality, with exceptional depth and coverage uniformity and the ability to sequence accurately more challenging regions of the genome.

OGT is a specialist in hybridisation. With its expertise, the company has been able to transform hybridisation for NGS, successfully streamlining the library preparation protocol with reduced manual handling and a rapid hybridisation step that delivers increased reliability as well as throughput. With hybridisation times now down to as little as 30 minutes, SureSeq provides easy access to all of the benefits of hybridisation while breaking down the barriers to its implementation - enabling scientists to get from sample to sequencer in just one day.

As well as refining the workflow with fewer handling steps, fragmentation and concentration steps can, if desired, now be performed without capital equipment expenditure, while still delivering libraries of the highest quality. In addition, the company has developed an automation workflow, further reducing manual handling and saving precious time.

John Anson, CEO of OGT commented, "With this expansion of our SureSeq portfolio, we have further broken down the barriers for hybridisation in NGS, making it quicker, easier and more flexible, while also delivering enormous benefits to researchers in terms of data quality."