Next-gen gas analyser

Hiden Analytical, an expert in quadrupole mass spectrometers for advanced research applications and specialist process monitoring, has launched its next-generation gas analyser, the QGA 2.0. The company says the new system is designed to surpass the success of its predecessor, the original QGA.

Features and advancements of the QGA 2.0 include a lightweight design. The company's engineers have streamlined the device, resulting in a significant reduction in weight and footprint, making it ideal for a wider range of applications and environments.

It also offers an enhanced user experience. Built with the user in mind, the product boasts a more intuitive interface, user-friendly software, and advanced troubleshooting guides.

Environmental stewardship is a another advantage. The new system is designed to have a reduced environmental footprint, without compromising on performance.

Hiden says that the system has advanced features that elevate its performance and versatility, including faster response times and increased sensitivity.