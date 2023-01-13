New water purification system

Envirogen Group has launched LabPure, a centralised, energy-efficient water purification system designed for use where ultrapure water Type 1 is required in the lab environment. Based on proven, chemical-free RO-EDI technology, LabPure combines continuous operation of ultrapure water with a competitive ongoing cost of ownership.

The modular system provides 150 to 1,000 l/hr flow rates of ultrapure water for laboratories’ research and development, pharmaceutical, electronics and general manufacturing applications. It achieves this through a three-stage process comprising reverse osmosis (RO) technology followed by degas membrane contactors for CO2 removal for improved process efficiency, and finally electro-deionisation (EDI) system treatment.

The new solution meets stringent regulatory and design compliance and is available in five models for a variety of different flow rates. Each model can be adjusted to meet specific requirements, and optimise energy savings. And because each configuration is flexible, the footprint can be adjusted to fit restricted spaces while leaving room for servicing and maintenance.

The compact pre-packaged, skid-mounted system minimises installation, commissioning and start-up time, and comes with a high-quality instrumentation package. Controls for intelligent monitoring and operation include Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Human Machine Interface (HMI) operation, as are remote monitoring and support capabilities.

John Jepson, Commercial Director, Envirogen, says, “We designed LabPure specifically for the lab market. The result is extremely high-purity streams with very small waste streams, in a single standalone unit, made possible by combining multiple core water treatment technologies in one. LabPure produces a reliable, continuous supply of clinical laboratory reagent water (CLRW) with no chemicals, and low operating costs.”

The system provides 18.2 megaohm-cm (MΩ-cm) resistance, with a Total Organic Carbon (TOC) value of less than 50 parts per billion (ppb), 99.99% rejection of bacteria and pyrogens; 96-99% salt rejection, and high efficiency, low energy RO membranes with water rejection rates of up to 96-98%.