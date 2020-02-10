New Velesco Pharma clinical manufacturing facility begins operations

Pharmaceutical development expert, Velesco Pharma, is initiating operations at its new state-of-the-art cGMP clinical manufacturing facility in Wixom, Michigan.

Set to triple the company’s cGMP clinical trial manufacturing capacity, the newly renovated building will feature expanded processing suite space to manufacture a range of non-sterile dosage forms including liquids, semi-solids, powders, capsules and tablets. The facility will have the capability to handle high potency compounds.

Peter Angus, Vice President of Research at Velesco, “We are seeing growing demand for cGMP clinical manufacturing services and this new site strengthens our offerings in this area, allowing us to further support our customers.

This facility will operate in coordination with Velesco Pharma’s existing Wixom site, which houses its pharmaceutical research and development laboratories offering a range of formulation, analytical method development and testing services.

“We pride ourselves on adding scientific value throughout the drug development process and count on an expert team who have decades of R&D knowledge,” Angus continued. “With both Wixom sites now operational and supporting each other, we are in a great position to add value to more development projects while remaining science-focused and flexible in our approach.”

Velesco Pharma supports early and later stage drug development through contract analytical and drug formulation services, along with cGMP clinical supplies offering a full range of non-sterile dosage forms.

The new facility replaces and consolidates the company’s existing manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, MI.

