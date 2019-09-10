New vacuum extraction solution

Biotage has launched the Biotage VacMaster Disk, a vacuum extraction unit for performing manual, disk-based extractions of semi-volatile organic compounds and hexane-extractable materials (HEMs) from aqueous matrices.

The new unit is a single port vacuum manifold that applies vacuum to the outlet of a solid phase extraction disk to assist in the extraction of aqueous or viscous samples. The easy-to-use unit accommodates both 47mm and 90mm disks, as well as a variety of pre-filters to meet the challenges of any sample matrix, regardless of the particulate level. VacMaster Disk is fully compatible with the recently launched Atlantic ReadyDisks, as well as the classic Atlantic Disks, and with all disk holders that use luer fittings.

Designed for high productivity laboratories, the unit is an excellent first step for those customers interested in moving from liquid-liquid extractions to solid phase extractions for sample preparation for environmental, food and beverage, and agriculture applications. Up to eight units can be linked to the same vacuum source to increase sample throughput; and can be operated within a laboratory fume hood or on a bench top with the vacuum pump's exhaust port connected to a ventilation system. Each unit is manufactured in an ISO certified environment (ISO 9001:2015) and constructed from solvent-resistant materials to improve durability in harsh environments.