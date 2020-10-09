New tool for probe-based applications

New England Biolabs has announced the launch of its Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR 4X Mix with UDG, which is optimised for the sensitive detection of target RNA sequences for probe-based applications, and allows for increased throughput by multiplexing up to five targets. The new master mix consolidates all essential components into a single tube for one-step RT-qPCR.

"This addition to the Luna qPCR/RT-qPCR portfolio is positioned for applications where RNA present in low abundance is of interest, such as detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Its exceptional stability at room temperature is a feature that customers setting up multiple reactions at a time, or working with automated workflows, will appreciate," said Steven Chiu at NEB.

"Additionally, it was designed to help increase the sensitivity of RT-qPCR experiments. It is supplied at a 4X concentration to allow for high amounts of sample input and is optimised to outperform comparable one-step RT-qPCR reagents on the market."

The master mix contains UDG and dUTP to reduce the risk of carryover contamination between reactions. Paired together, Luna WarmStart Reverse Transcriptase and Hot Start Taq DNA Polymerase enhance performance robustness and stability, while also allowing reactions to be set up at room temperature. Also included in the mix are dNTPs, a universal passive reference dye, and Murine RNase Inhibitor in an optimised buffer.