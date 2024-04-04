New TOC/TNb analysers lead to simplified lab workflow

Leading global manufacturer of analytical lab measurement technology Analytik Jena has launched new TOC/TNb analyzers, the multi N/C x300 series. With its robust user-friendly design, flexible automation options, and intuitive new software, the multi N/C x300 series provides easy-to-use, high-throughput, and cost-optimised instruments for environmental analysis and the pharmaceutical sector.

The new product series of TOC/TNb analysers offers 'robust, durable, and user-friendly hardware combined with intuitive software', according to the company. The top priority during development was to give users more time for their core tasks and significantly reduce the time spent on non-value-adding activities.

New intuitive and easy-to-use software, flexible automation options, and a user-friendly design significantly reduced the time and effort required for sample preparation, calibration, and maintenance. The multi N/C x300 series represents high sample throughput, durability, and low total cost of ownership, also making it an attractive financial prospect.

The new operating software, displays live results and shows all the key information at a glance, enabling intuitive workflows and offering pharma-compliant data integrity.

An automatic Self Check System continuously monitors critical factors such as system tightness and oven temperature.

As the samples are measured exclusively under optimal conditions, it is safe to operate the device unattended.

The TOC/TNb analyzers of the multi N/C x300 series are best suited to the environmental and pharmaceutical sectors.