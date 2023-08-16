Testa Analytical Solutions has announced a new software tool for its AB4000X range of flowmeters, enabling labs to automatically validate the performance of HPLC, uHPLC and GPC/SEC pumps.

The Pump Validation software suite has been designed to accept raw data generated by the Testa Analytical flowmeter PC-App and perform all necessary flow calculations automatically. Using this powerful software tool, all data and parameters are automatically validated for fitness of use for validation and a summary report generated that can be stored or printed for hard copy documentation. This powerful software tool comes with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) detailing the whole validation protocol. In addition, this new software can also be used to calculate ancillary pump performance parameters, such as real-time pulsation, which can be used to identify transient changes in pump performance.

The AB4000X flowmeter range aims to set the benchmark for real-time monitoring devices for continuously measuring the performance of pumps serving HPLC, uHPLC, LC/MS, GPC/SEC, and flow chemistry systems. Compatible with all common solvents, the compact flowmeter powers itself from a USB connection. At the heart of each unit is a high-resolution thermal flow sensor that is both extremely accurate and sensitive. This non-invasive sensor enables the device to operate over a wide dynamic range. Each flowmeter is supplied with an easy-to-use PC-based app that allows users to continuously record, and store measured flow rate data from a HPLC system. Current flow rate is displayed on the devices integral high-resolution OLED display.