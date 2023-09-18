New sequencing systems programme

PacBio, a leading developer of sequencing solutions, has announced PacBio Capital, a programme that offers customers the ability to lease PacBio sequencing systems – Revio, Onso and Sequel IIe – easily and cost-effectively.

"Through PacBio Capital, we can expand our ability to reach customers and new markets," said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. "By making it possible to lease our sequencing systems, customers can conserve capital, and keep monthly payments down while continuing with their groundbreaking research."

PacBio Capital allows qualified customers to choose capital and operating lease structures with highly competitive rates and a six-month same as cash financing option. The streamlined credit and funding process can enable labs to fast-track their purchase of PacBio systems and allow more customers to benefit from the sub-$1,000 HiFi human genome on the recently released Revio system.

"It’s a win/win for us and our current and future customers," said Jeff Eidel, Chief Commercial Officer. "With PacBio Capital, we aim to get more systems into the hands of customers faster by offering them the flexibility to lease our products under the terms that work best for them."