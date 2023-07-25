New reproductive health assays

To extend the benefits of genomic testing research for reproductive health labs, Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched two new next-generation sequencing-based options to support preimplantation genetic testing-aneuploidy (PGT-A) used commonly to inform in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) research. The Ion ReproSeq PGT-A kit and the Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy kit mark the first research use reproductive health assays available on the Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer, delivering complete workflows from sample to result for aneuploidy analysis.

Across all regions of the world, approximately 17.5% of the adult population experiences infertility. Subsequently, the use of assisted reproductive technology (ART), such as IVF procedures, is growing and has more than doubled over the past decade. PGT-A testing identifies chromosomal abnormalities in embryo samples and has become commonplace in IVF and ICSI research to advance future options for fertility care.

With the ReproSeq PGT-A kit now available on the Genexus integrated sequencer, more labs will have the ability to explore comprehensive PGT-A analysis. Using the ReproSeq PGT-A kit, researchers can study vital scientific and genetic insights that may increase the probability of success for future pregnancies and improve the health of future generations.

“Building on our existing reproductive health offerings, this launch brings the benefits of next-generation sequencing to more research labs with the potential of rapid, in-house testing and analysis,” said Garret Hampton, president, clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Considering the far-reaching implications for those struggling with infertility, researchers must have reliable and accurate testing available to advance the fertility field and ultimately improve reproductive health for all. We’re committed to delivering comprehensive, complete solutions that can make this type of exploration a reality.”

Delivering an end-to-end solution, the Genexus integrated sequencer simplifies the reproductive health research process with templating, sequencing and analysis available on one platform. When combined with the optional Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Panel kit, researchers working with the ReproSeq PGT-A Kit have access to additional quality control features that detect contamination, prevent sample mix-ups and can identify triploidy in embryos.