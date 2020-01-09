New recombinant antibodies for in vivo research

Absolute Antibody has launched its VivopureX recombinant mouse antibodies for in vivo research in mouse models. The collection consists of popular antibody clones, many originally obtained from rats or hamsters, which Absolute Antibody has engineered into mouse-anti-mouse recombinant versions to improve research results. The antibodies are all available in discounted bulk sizes ranging from 1mg to 100mg.



VivopureX antibodies are species-matched chimeric antibodies, consisting of a clone’s original antigen-binding variable domain with a mouse constant domain, which means they do not induce neutralising antibodies in mouse models. As a result, the engineered recombinant antibodies offer many advantages compared to the original monoclonal antibodies, including increased long-term efficacy, stronger potency and a more consistent response across cohorts. In addition, the antibodies feature engineered effector functions, with Fc receptor binding tailored to best suit popular applications such as depletion, agonism or blocking.



All antibodies are produced recombinantly for ensured batch-to-batch reproducibility, and offer high purity and low endotoxin levels ideal for in vivo applications. The antibodies are targeted against key immune system proteins, including clinically relevant checkpoint proteins such as PD-1, CTLA-4 and OX40. Absolute Antibody data has shown that the recombinant mouse PD-1 antibody, based on the widely used clone RMP1-14, reduces tumor size in a mouse model more effectively than the original rat version.



“The VivopureX antibody collection includes a selection of our most exciting mouse-anti-mouse antibodies, now available at discounted bulk prices ideal for in vivo researchers,” said Dr. Michael Fiebig, Director of Products and Innovations at Absolute Antibody. “Most antibodies currently used in vivo are immunogenic, leading to adverse immunological reactions and gradual loss of activity. By applying the same protein engineering approaches used in therapeutic development to research reagents, we can improve in vivo research results and further our understanding into the mechanisms underlying immunotherapy.”