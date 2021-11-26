New range of gloves

Kimtech Opal Nitrile Gloves.The powder-free gloves are manufactured without vulcanisation accelerators or added sulphur and do not contain natural rubber latex – reducing the risk of Type I and Type IV glove-associated skin reactions as well as protecting the application. The gloves also feature a novel technology to protect the skin, known as Low Derma Technology. For improved comfort for extended use and high tactile sensitivity without compromising worker safety, Kimberly-Clark Professional has introducedOpal Nitrile Gloves.The powder-free gloves are manufactured without vulcanisation accelerators or added sulphur and do not contain natural rubber latex – reducing the risk of Type I and Type IV glove-associated skin reactions as well as protecting the application. The gloves also feature a novel technology to protect the skin, known as Low Derma Technology.

Ideal for research and production facilities, life sciences and non-sterile drug manufacturing applications, the innovative gloves feature a thin nitrile polymer and tip thickness of just 0.07mm to deliver excellent tensile strength while being able to withstand rigorous process use. The gloves are soft, comfortable and easy to don, making them suitable for extended use. They have beaded cuffs and textured fingertips to enable excellent handling of wet and dry materials.

Precision-manufactured to reduce contamination risk and ensure high levels of regulatory compliance, the ambidextrous gloves have been extensively tested under stringent conditions. Certifications include: PPE Cat III, according to EU Regulation 2016/425; EN ISO 374-1 Type B (KPT), against chemical splashes; and EN ISO 374-5, against microorganism and virus penetration.

Sustainability benefits

The thin nitrile construction and efficient packaging of the Kimtech Opal Nitrile Gloves can reduce waste by up to 50%. The gloves also can be recycled through The RightCycle Programme. This service enables research and manufacturing facilities, universities and a variety of businesses to collect previously hard-to-recycle items, such as Kimtech nitrile gloves and single-use apparel items, and convert them into new consumer goods.