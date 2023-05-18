New range of CAR lentivirus

AMS Bio has announced a new range of high-titer chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) lentivirus that provide high transduction efficiency with long-term, stable expression in resting and actively dividing cells.

Personalised treatment for cancer reached a new milestone in 2017 with the FDA approval of CAR-T cells for treatment of leukemia and lymphoma. Consequently, there is now rapid growth in research on the therapeutic uses of CAR-T cells.

Increasingly CAR-T cell therapies are being employed as a strategy to redirect a patient’s T-cells to target and destroy specific tumour cells. Researchers have found that viral vectors are the most effective way of transducing CAR into T cells as part of a CAR-T cell manufacturing process.

Due to their ability to stably integrate large DNA inserts, and to efficiently transduce both dividing and non-dividing cells, AMS Bio’s new range of clinical grade CAR lentivirus offers the perfect tool to generate CAR-T cells ex-vivo.

A comprehensive line of CAR lentivirus products is now available optimised to suit almost any research application. For immunotherapy researchers looking to maximise timelines, AMS Bio can deliver ready-to-transduce CAR lentivirus of up to 10e9 IFU/ml.