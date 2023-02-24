New qPCR master mixes

Applied Biosystems has introduced the TaqMan 2.5X Lyo-Ready 1-step qPCR Master Mix with excipient, an optimised, ready-to-use formulation to be incorporated into a lyophilisation process. All lots are functionally tested to help ensure lot-to-lot reproducibility. This reagent is manufactured in an ISO 13485-certified facility to a high level of quality standards. Lyophilisation guidelines provided together with the product will help to ensure a fast and reliable switch from liquid to lyophilised form.

Those who are new to lyophilisation may struggle to find a suitable excipient and protocol for their qPCR-based assays. The TaqMan Lyo-Ready Master Mixes are optimised for consistent performance prior and post lyophilisation and include guidelines to support molecular diagnostic kit manufacturers – intended to help shorten the path to commercialisation.

“The lyophilisation phase can be a challenging part of any workflow to navigate, even for those with experience,” said Kathy Latham, Senior Director, qPCR Reagents at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our Lyo-Ready Master Mixes take the guess work out of choosing an excipient and provide consistent performance. Taken together, we believe this will help our customers shorten the path from an idea to a commercial lyophilised product.”