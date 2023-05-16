New pharma tech debuted

L.B. Bohle used its presence at Interpack to debut new machines that “combine premium technology with modern design", according to Thorsten Wesselmann, Executive Director Technology.

Work on the new machines has been going on for a good two years, also with the support of external design specialists.

Stainless steel remains synonymous with durable, robust and, if required, sterile technology. Added to this are dark elements, expressive lines and more transparency. "The uniform appearance of the new machine generation ensures immediate recognition," emphasises the company’s Tim Remmert. In addition to the modern look, the focus was primarily on the inner values: easy handling, fast cleaning, safe processes, transparent workflows, and economical use of resources.

True to the Bauhaus motto "form follows function", advanced technology will continue to be key in the future. "We have succeeded in packaging top technical performance and features in a modern design," says Thorsten Wesselmann.

To kick off the redesign, L.B. Bohle has selected three popular machines: the BRC dry granulator; the BFC 400 tablet coater; and the QbCon 1 continuous wet granulator and dryer. "We deliberately chose the complex challenges of these three systems for the new design," explains Tim Remmert.