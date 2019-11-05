New pharma app to launch at show

At CPhI WW 2019, SGD Pharma will be launching an application to identify non-compliances in moulded glass bottles intended for the pharmaceutical industry.

Resulting from a development project between SGD Pharma Quality and Marketing departments, this new digital tool makes it possible to identify non-compliances that may be discovered during an incoming inspection or during on-line inspection at client´s side.

The SGD Pharma App aims at optimising and harmonising exchanges with quality controllers and technical staff by making it easier to identify non-compliances that could be present in moulded glass bottles intended for pharmaceutical use.

Available for free from the Apple Store and the Play Store, it only takes a few clicks for users to create their account and have unlimited access to a 2D visual compilation of the most frequently encountered forms of non-compliance. Users can refine their searches by administration method (parenteral, oral or nasal), by location or non-compliance types corresponding to various effects on the patients or on filling lines (critical, major or cosmetic).

Once a non-compliance has been identified, the user then accesses a dedicated page including a visual, a definition, the type of non-compliance and its associated acceptable quality level (AQL) in conjunction with the international standard ISO 2859-1. As an added benefit, the SGD Pharma standards are then cross-referenced with the two quality benchmarks recognized and accepted by the Pharmaceutical industry: technical report 43 from the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) and the list of moulded glass container non-compliances from Edito-Cantor-Verlag (ECV).

According to Quentin Ritter, Quality Project Manager at SGD Pharma: "This application project was initiated in response to our customers´ increasing demand for glass non-conformities training. It is crucial for them to be able to identify and recognise non-conformities quickly in order to improve inspection processes and make the right decision. The application is intuitive and comprehensive and offers reliable practical information."