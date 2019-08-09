New pesticide CRMs

Restek's support for cannabis-testing labs continues to grow. This latest offering will help users meet the specific cannabis analysis needs of California set forth by the Bureau of Cannabis Control for regulated category I and II residual pesticide reporting- and of other states with similar regulations/programs.

Ideal for creating multipoint (5-point minimum suggested) calibration curves for GC- and LC-MS/MS, these six mixes of prepared stock standards also eliminate the need for in-house standards preparation. And, as with all certified reference materials (CRMs) manufactured and QC tested in Restek's ISO-accredited labs, they will satisfy ISO requirements.