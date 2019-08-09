subscribe
 

LC/MS

New pesticide CRMs

9th August 2019


Restek's support for cannabis-testing labs continues to grow. This latest offering will help users meet the specific cannabis analysis needs of California set forth by the Bureau of Cannabis Control for regulated category I and II residual pesticide reporting- and of other states with similar regulations/programs.

Ideal for creating multipoint (5-point minimum suggested) calibration curves for GC- and LC-MS/MS, these six mixes of prepared stock standards also eliminate the need for in-house standards preparation. And, as with all certified reference materials (CRMs) manufactured and QC tested in Restek's ISO-accredited labs, they will satisfy ISO requirements.





Subscribe

Subscribe



Newsbrief

FREE NEWSBRIEF SUBSCRIPTION

To receive the Scientist Live weekly email NewsBrief please enter your details below

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close