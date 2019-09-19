New objective positioner

Prior Scientific ihas launched the NanoScan OP400, a piezo based objective scanner. Prior Scientific acquired Queensgate in 2018 and the NanoScan OP400 combines Prior’s expertise in delivering microscopy solutions with Queensgate’s nanopositioning technology.

The NanoScan OP400 provides fast step and settle time. Its positioning accuracy and resolution originates from its mechanical design and integral capacitive feedback sensors. The OP400 is compatible with most microscopes and objective lenses, has a range of settings for different objective sizes, weights and performance needs - the user simply selects the best setting for their application. The NanoScan OP400 is designed to deliver excellent positioning with a fast step settle and recovery time between Z stacks, providing enhanced time resolution.



Coupled with the Queensgate NPC-D-6110 digital controller the system is easy to use and quick to set up using standard 0-10V analogue input and output. The digital control technology allows impressive control of stage movement with variable acceleration/ deceleration algorithms which improves step settle time by reducing overshoot and prevent stage ringing.



The features of the NPC-D-6110 digital controller allow the user to configure constant velocity ramps, using digital trigger outputs at user-defined absolute positions and control external equipment such as cameras, offering excellent acquisition rates.