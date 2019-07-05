New multigas analyser

When dealing with volatile applications such as those within chemical and combustion processes, you need a high specification instrument you can trust; the Rapidox 7100 Multigas Analyser is that instrument.

After receiving a fascia upgrade, the Rapidox 7100 will be easily identified with its new grey colour scheme and contemporary look.

The ideal partner for a multitude of industries, the Rapidox 7100 allows for six gases to be measured simultaneously, which grants the user more flexibility than ever before. Fitted with high precision sensors, the solution avoids any cross-interference effects with the background process gas.

Some of the measurable gases include: oxygen (O2), carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), ozone (O3), moisture (H2O), hydrogen (H2), hydrogen sulphide (H2S), nitric oxide (NO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), nitrous oxide (N2O), sulphur dioxide (SO2), chlorine (Cl2), methane (CH4) and ethylene (C2H4).

The Rapidox 7100 is configurable to meet customer requirements. Bespoke sensor combinations, alternative mode options (permanent or sampling) and multi-language are some of the many options available. A number of features come as standard to provide the user with enhanced functionality such as: 7" full-colour touchscreen with soft menu keys; vontinuous data logging with the ability to download data on to Excel via USB; and fully programmable alarm settings.