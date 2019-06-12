New MS bench system

Peak Scientific has unveiled its latest innovation at the 67th Annual ASMS Conference in Atlanta with the launch of the MS Bench system. Developed exclusively for SCIEX, the MS Bench SCI product line provides a modular workstation with integrated gas generation and a sound-dampening vacuum pump enclosure. MS Bench SCI is designed specifically for use with the current and latest mass spectrometers at SCIEX (excluding IVD medical device instruments).

Two variants of the bench are available, both identical in form factor, aesthetics and work surface. MS Bench (G) SCI features a self-contained gas generator, providing a reliable and cost-efficient source of both nitrogen (Curtain Gas) and clean, dry oil-free air for source and exhaust gas at flows and pressures configured to meet SCIEX instrument requirements. This is the first time that Peak’s validated and compliant Genius ‘plug & play’ (no external compressed air source required) generator technology has been fully integrated into an LC-MS workbench – providing a space-saving option for users of SCIEX mass spectrometers.

The other variant, the MS Bench SCI, comes without the gas generator and provides a noise-abated compartment below the bench. It is suitable for housing up to two MS roughing pumps. Both MS Bench variants are on height-adjustable laboratory-grade castor wheels for easy mobility and seamless integration with surrounding lab work surfaces.