New model of rotary tablet press

Making its debut at P-MEC India, the commercial-scale Performa D is the latest addition to GEA’s portfolio of rotary tablet presses. Designed for the reliable and cost-effective production of oral solid dosage forms, the new model combines the benefits of flexibility and robust performance, even for difficult-to-process formulations.



Created for reliable, high-output operation in a competitive industry, the Performa D has been designed to offer a small footprint per tablet produced. This double-sided rotary tablet press is easy to maintain, clean and operate, and ensures the cost-effective and energy efficient production of both single and bilayer tablets.



The product features a turret enclosure. The exchangeable turret is encased in a barrier system that, compared with standard machines, provides higher levels of operator protection, enables rapid and tool-free changeovers and also supports GMP-compatible production. A further benefit is the ability to perform intermediate dry cleans during extended manufacturing campaigns. The press also offers multiple compression modes including GEA’s Advanced Dual Control system.



Featuring a longer, PAT-compatible double-paddle forced powder infeed system that maximises output, the Performa D is fitted with an anti-bridging agitator that keeps the powder column above the paddle feeder constant, resulting in a uniform pressure and reduced weight variation.



And, with energy efficiency and ease of maintenance in mind, servomotors with integrated drives and datalogging functionalities have been incorporated to facilitate troubleshooting and avoid downtime. A substantially smaller electrical cabinet and improved ergonomics also improve accessibility and make the new product easier to service and operate.