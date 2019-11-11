New model of low-volume pipetting instrument

TTP Labtech has announced the launch of a new model of mosquito genomics, a low-volume pipetting instrument for enabling miniaturised molecular biology. The mosquito genomics uses positive displacement technology to provide scientists with accurate and repeatable nanolitre to microlitre pipetting, irrespective of liquid viscosity or environmental conditions.

A suite of enhanced features now make the instrument even easier to use, allowing academic and industry scientists to more effectively harness its volume miniaturisation and automation capabilities and overcome cost and productivity bottlenecks in molecular biology and genomics applications.

Joby Jenkins at TTP Labtech said, "The mosquito genomics has an established track record of helping next-generation sequencing (NGS) laboratories realise the substantial cost and time savings of miniaturisation and automation. The improvements we have made reflect our deep commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our life sciences customers and continuing to enhance their research outcomes."

The hardware and software upgrades encompass: protocol wizards for fast and easy set-up; improved SPRI bead clean-up designed specifically for miniaturised protocols; enhanced cooling to protect sample and reagent integrity; new ergonomic design features to improve the user experience.

Dr. Klaus Hentrich at TTP Labtech added, "Together, the new features significantly improve our customers' experience of using mosquito genomics. For scientists working with single-cell or bulk RNA, or with sensitive enzymatic reagents, the new cooling option feature provides essential control over temperature-reliant workflows. The bead clean-up process is particularly helpful in miniaturised single-cell and bulk library preparation workflows. Finally, from a software development standpoint, the protocol wizards synthesise the vast domain knowledge of our team of application scientists to simplify and standardise the process of establishing miniaturised workflows. By increasing the efficiency of genomics workflows, we want to help scientists maximise their results and accelerate discovery."