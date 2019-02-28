New microbiological incubators

Being Instruments has introduced its BIT/BIF series of laboratory incubators, whose applications are diverse and satisfy the requirements of many different industries and protocols. The firm has designed these incubators to accommodate a wide range of applications. The Being Controller guarantees temperature accuracy, control and safety.

The series consists of 10 models: five are natural convection (the BIT models) and five are mechanical convection (the BIF models).

The BIT Models feature:

Natural Convection

Chamber Size from 0.6 cu ft to 7.8 cu ft

Temperature Range from Ambient +5°C to 80°C

Temperature Stability ±0.2°C

The BIF Models feature: