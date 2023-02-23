New mass photometer

Refeyn has announced the launch of its new SamuxMP Auto mass photometer, which reduces manual operation time while increasing reproducibility in adeno-associated virus (AAV) characterisation. This new benchtop automated mass photometer addresses a major bottleneck in AAV development and manufacturing: the need to efficiently characterise samples at multiple stages throughout bioprocessing. The SamuxMP Auto autonomously determines AAV sample purity, aggregation, and empty/full ratios, enabling scientists to save time and effort in their workflows.

The new product delivers precise and reliable characterisation of up to 24 samples in as little as 90 minutes, without the need for operator supervision or input during that time. Current SamuxMP users can also augment their system with the robotics unit. This enables them to improve their workflows and enhance their productivity while benefitting from reduced room for human error and the ability to standardise workflows for more consistent and reliable measurements.

The introduction of the SamuxMP Auto demonstrates Refeyn’s ongoing commitment to improving development workflows for gene therapies and AAV-based therapeutics. It consists of a SamuxMP mass photometer integrated with a liquid handling robotics unit and Refeyn’s AcquireMP and DiscoverMP software. These work together to provide an easy-to-use automated system, requiring as little as one day of training to operate. The result is quick, reliable, and more cost-effective AAV characterisation, with automatic calculation of empty, filled, partially filled, and overfilled capsids. Refeyn has also introduced a new titer estimation capability to the SamuxMP range. Both instruments can now provide an estimate of the concentration of AAV capsids in a sample as part of the standard data analysis procedure.

“We are excited to continue the momentum of our new product introductions with the SamuxMP Auto mass photometer,” said Matthias Langhorst, CPO, Refeyn. “The system builds on the already successful SamuxMP, adding automated liquid handing to increase the efficiency and reliability of AAV characterisation for our customers, all while remaining a benchtop instrument. We are committed to innovating and delivering unique and cost-effective solutions to the challenges faced by our customers, and anticipate the SamuxMP Auto having a significant impact in the field, helping speed up crucial steps in AAV development and manufacturing pipelines.”