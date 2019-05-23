New line for virus manufacturing

Germany-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Vibalogics has increased its single-use bioreactor and purification capacity with a new manufacturing line to meet increasing demand for its specialist oncolytic virus and viral vector manufacturing services.

The new manufacturing line features 50-litre and 200-litre single use bioreactors and a Siemens process control system, further enhancing the company's offering within the field of GMP-compliant manufacturing of complex live biologicals.

To complement the new bioreactor, the company has also invested in an Äkta-ready chromatography system for downstream processing and liquid handling equipment to deal with the increased volumes involved in this scale of operation.

Operating from a multi-product BSL-2 facility in northern Germany, Vibalogics specialises in aseptic drug substance and drug product manufacturing of viruses.

Dr. Stefan Beyer, managing director at Vibalogics said: "As a leading specialist in the aseptic processing of live biological products, we continue to increase our capacity and scale of operations in line with the growing global demand for these services and already have orders in place for the 200-litre system up to the second half of 2020.

"This additional processing capability ensures that we have the necessary infrastructure in place to handle larger batch volumes for our customers. We are growing quickly and are now in a position to service a broader customer base for later stage clinical trials and will continue to invest in the technology and equipment needed to meet our customers¹ requirements."