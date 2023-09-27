New life sciences platform

Kivo, the intuitive Document Management Solution (DMS) for life sciences, has introduced Kivo Go, a unified platform for emerging life sciences teams who need to work together efficiently across all functions while maintaining compliance and security.

The majority of new drugs and devices in development today are being managed by emerging companies working carefully – and in compliance with regulatory authorities - through trials and approvals. This requires close collaboration between their regulatory, clinical, and quality teams – and valuable time is often lost due to patchwork systems, manual processes and avoidable delays. In fact, a recent McKinsey study estimates the value of each day of delay at $1 million in lost revenue potential.

"When it comes to advancing a new treatment, time to market is critical - both for the patients who need it and the company sponsoring it", says Kivo’s CEO, Toban Zolman. "However, these smaller regulatory, clinical and quality teams often don’t have the budget or admin resources for an ‘enterprise’ solution - so they lose a shocking amount of time trying to manage documents and processes in a compliant way."

Kivo offers these teams a fit-for-purpose solution to accelerate their timelines with the launch of Kivo Go - a compliant collaboration solution with built-in modules for every function including RIM, eTMF, and QMS.

Kivo Go allows regulatory, clinical, and quality teams to work together easily - including with their partners and vendors - all in the same secure workspace. Functional modules such as eTMF, RIM, QMS, an eCTD viewer, and more are all part of the same platform - no integrations required.

Scaling teams no longer need to choose between patchwork systems or a big-budget solution. With Kivo, everything is included for one affordable price - fast setup, lifetime updates, real-time support - and everyone on the team can access the same workspace and functional modules.

Kivo Go is Part 11 compliant and validated - with no local installation required and built-in support for single sign-on. Kivo is a fit-for-purpose, cloud-based system with automatic guardrails and audit trails to safeguard data and keep everyone in compliance.