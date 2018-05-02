Hamamatsu Photonics has developed compact laser diode modules that emit a uniform high-intensity beam capable of pumping high-power industrial pulsed solid-state lasers. These new laser diode modules will vastly improve production efficiency during laser machining and processing.

The new laser diode (LD) modules are extremely compact yet emit a uniform high-intensity beam of light. These new LD modules consist of stacks of LD bars that were designed and manufactured in-house and offer the company's highest level output power. These new LD modules now make it possible to pump 10-joule class and 100-joule-class high-power industrial solid-state lasers and so will help improve production efficiency during laser processing such as in laser peening for hardening the surface of metallic materials used for transport and shipping equipment.

These new LD modules were developed, in part with assistance from the “Development of advanced laser processing with intelligence based on high-brightness and high-efficiency next-generation laser technologies” project supported by NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation), a national research and development agency in Japan. The company will also be developing these LD module products even further to meet more wide-ranging market needs.