New lab balances now available

Adam Equipment, a leading provider of professional weighing equipment, is shipping its new Equinox and Solis lab balances in the UK and Europe. With a combination of high capacity and superb readability, Equinox and Solis are Adam Equipment's most advanced lab balances. Semi-micro, analytical, and precision models are available and include both external and internal calibration.

Equinox is ideal for: research and quality assurance labs; science education; precision counting; and production and manufacturing applications that require exceptionally precise results. Analytical models feature capacities from 120g to 510g and 0.1mg readability, and precision models offer capacities from 360g to 8,200g and readabilities of 1mg and 0.01g.

A colour touchscreen display provides intuitive operation, with icon-driven menus and readily accessible applications. The five-inch screen offers 800 x 480 pixel resolution for excellent visibility. Equinox is designed with a formulation/recipe function and a 3,000-item database, so users can store and recall ingredients, sample weights and check weight limits.

Balance printouts include date and time for traceability and data tracking within Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) guidelines. USB interface accommodates use of a memory card, so results can be saved quickly and easily. For uncomplicated data transmission, an RS-232 interface is available. The glass draft shield on semi-micro, analytical and milligram models boosts accuracy.

With a high-resolution graphic display and intuitive features, Solis balances are ideal for: research and quality assurance labs; science education; precision counting; and production and manufacturing applications needing precision results. Available in analytical, milligram and precision models, Solis offers capacities from 120g to 8,200g with readabilities of 0.1mg, 1mg and 0.01g. Dual-range, semi-micro analytical models boast capacities of 120g and 220g and a readability of 0.01mg.

Data is readily visible on the amply sized graphic display, so users can view information simultaneously instead of scrolling through different screens. Multilingual capability facilitates use in various regions. The keypad features easy-to-read buttons and helpful navigation arrows. Formulation is simplified, as the Solis stores up to 99 ingredients. Memory accumulation totals results, while the hold function freezes the displayed weight, allowing time to elapse without losing the results.

An audible alarm makes checkweighing speedy and smooth, while parts counting is simple with preset sample sizes. Other applications include percentage weighing, dynamic/animal weighing, accumulation, and density determination.

Solis balances are equipped with selectable digital filtering to minimize the effects of vibration and disturbances. Models with 1mg readability and higher are equipped with a glass draft shield.

Printouts include date and time for traceability and data tracking within Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) guidelines. An RS-232 interface is available for speedy connection to computers and printers.