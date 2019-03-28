New industrial cameras from IDS

IDS has integrated the high-resolution 12 MP IMX226 rolling shutter sensor into the uEye CP camera family, giving increased resolution, speed and sensitivity. The new models are available with the established GigE or USB3 interfaces and will be available from May 2019.

Thanks to the BSI ("back-side-illumination") technology of the Sony Starvis series of sensors, the IMX226 is perfect for tasks that require optimal results even in low light conditions. It delivers extremely low-noise images and is therefore ideally suited for applications in areas such as microscopy and medicine.

With a sensor size of 1/1.7in, the uEye CP cameras, which are only 29 x 29 x 29mm in size, also allow for a very large selection of cost-effective lenses. The sensor will be available in either colour or monochrome. Thanks to the IDS software suite, users can also experience practical "plug & play" with these cameras: the models are automatically recognised in the system and are immediately ready for use.