New HPLC column oven

Torrey Pines Scientific has launched its new EchoTherm HPLC Column Oven Model CO20. The temperature range is from room temperature to 90°C readable and settable to 0.1°C. The PID temperature control software regulates temperatures to ±0.1°C. Temperature accuracy and stability are ±0.1ºC with a stable temperature indicator lamp on the front panel that lights when the target temperature is stable to within ±0.2ºC.

The unit holds columns up to 30cm long by 1 4² or 3/8² diameter in mounting clips provided with room for guard columns and fittings. Larger diameter columns may be used by removing the column clips that hold the smaller columns. The CO20 features simple controls, digital display of target and actual chamber temperatures, an injection counter, and 30-day timer with alarm and user settable Auto-Off. An accessory stand is available.

The unit operates from 12 volts DC and comes with a bench top universal power supply for use anywhere in the world, 3-wire AC line cord for the country of use, counter cable, twelve month warranty and instruction manual. The Model CO20 is UL, CSA, and CE compliant.