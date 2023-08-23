New GSM chip reactor blocks

To enhance the reproducibility of flow chemistry scale-up, precise control of mixing and temperature in highly exothermic or rapid reactions is essential. The expanding range of Glass Static Mixer (GSM) chip reactor blocks from Uniqsis produce an efficient, turbulent mixed reagent stream for flow chemistry reactions that is not diffusion dependent.

Available in sizes from 270µl to 20 ml, the range of high-quality GSM chips can be used to perform reactions from -80°C to over 150°C. GSM chips up to 2ml can be operated up to 40-bar and are available in 2-channel or 3-channel inlet configurations. Larger GSM chips of 10ml and 20 ml have a premixing channel followed by a residence domain and can operate up to 10-bar.

GSM chips can be used as mixing modules prior to a coil reactor residence time unit, or as reactor blocks for rapid exothermic reactions.

GSM chips from Uniqsis are precision machined from inert borosilicate glass to withstand a wide temperature range and can be conveniently attached to a FlowSyn column heater module, Cold Coil or Polar Bear Plus cryogenic reactor module.