New far-red HI-LED lights

Syngene has introduced introduced a far-red HI-LED lighting option for its new design of G:BOX Chemi and G:BOX mini multi-application gel and blot imaging systems. This quick-fit, environmentally friendly lighting enables fast workflow and precise detection of IR fluorescently labelled proteins on gels and blots.

With an excitation wavelength of 650-670nm, the far-red HI-LED light allows G:BOX Chemi and G:BOX mini systems to image sensitive near-IR protein dyes such as IR-Dye 680 and 700, and Alexa Fluor 680 and 700. The new LED light is also more intense than standard LEDs, which means that exposure times are shorter, making the G:BOX system into a high-speed imager.

The advantage of adding the new far red HI-LED light to G:BOX systems instead of purchasing dedicated IR detection technology, is that scientists still have the flexibility to image multiple different white and UV light applications. These include 1D/2D DNA and protein gels, as well as chemiluminescent and fluorescent multiplex Western blots and researchers can generate impressive publication- quality images using just one imaging system.

The eco-friendly, far red HI-LED lighting (up to 100,000 hours’ service life) is easy to fit and is automatically controlled via intuitive, icon-driven GeneSys software. This new near-IR lighting combined with the G:BOX system’s real-optical imaging power, provides unrivalled resolution and sensitivity comparable to most laser- based systems, allowing accurate detection (femtogram levels) of low-abundance proteins.



“Long exposure times using CCD imagers and not being able to justify buying laser-based technology means many scientists don’t use sensitive IR dyes, even though they would like to”, explains Dr Martin Biggs, Sales Manager at Syngene. “Our new far red HI-LED lighting is the ideal solution as it enables G:BOX Chemi or mini system users to work across a wider range of applications and detect low-abundance proteins without having to make major equipment purchases or learn new protocols.”