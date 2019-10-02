In line with the regulatory and environmental testing requirements of genomics scientists and researchers, the new environmental chambers from Thermo Fisher Scientific closely and reliably replicate light, temperature and humidity conditions, while offering customisation options for use across a wide range of applications.

Equipped with vertical light technology and designed to simulate gradual transitions from day to night, as well as temperature and humidity conditions, the Thermo Scientific 3900 Series Vertical Light Chambers offer a selection of three different modules that have been developed to meet defined application needs, as follows:

light stability testing of new drug substances and products, in compliance with the Q1B guideline of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH), to ensure light exposure will not result in unacceptable change in properties;

plant growth, by simulating sunlight that is high in red and blue radiation, to allow for the study of mutations or for comparing plants grown in different environmental conditions; and

insect hatching, to enable mutation research or comparisons between insect generations exposed to different conditions. The cooling coils of the chambers feature special protective coating to eliminate corrosion caused by the excrements of some insects.

The light stays on when opening the door to avoid stress to samples due to sudden changes, while an automatic switch off function is available as an option to protect the operators' eyes from potentially harmful light intensities, for example, in light testing.

For light-sensitive applications, such as the incubation of microorganisms, the 3900 Series Environmental Chambers' stability and reach-in environmental chambers offer a solid door option that prevents samples from being exposed to room light, while also featuring an optional inner glass door for easy viewing of samples without altering interior conditions. The inner glass door has been designed to conform to the DIN12880 standard, which specifies performance requirements and tests for heating cabinets and incubators in laboratories.